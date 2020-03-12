TUPELO • From full-length features to five-minute documentaries, the Oxford Film Festival has it all for the avid motion picture viewer.
Independent filmmakers near and far bring their productions to Lafayette County every March to display their works. This year marks the 17th anniversary of the Oxford festival, which was rated by MovieMaker magazine as one of “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.”
A total of 223 films will be viewed between Wednesday and Sunday at various Oxford and University of Mississippi theater screens. That’s a small percentage of the hundreds of films that were submitted for competition.
“We have a wide range where everybody can find something they enjoy,” said Melanie Addington, the festival’s executive director.
The festival screens short and film-length films in competition and showcase settings, hosts discussions by panelists on issues in contemporary filmmaking, and invites filmmakers to interact with the audience at a number of social events.
Some of the film categories include the following:
• Documentary and narrative features and shorts
• Mississippi narrative and documentaries
• Animated and Experimental and New Media
• Music videos and documentaries
• LGBTQ
• Mississippi-based films
“We have 40-something movies from Mississippi, the rest are from all over the U.S., Canada and the world,” Addington said. “They converge on Mississippi to hang out in Oxford and get to know more about our culture, and we’re also celebrating Mississippi filmmakers.”
One of the Mississippi filmmakers chosen for competition is Maggie Bushway of Tupelo. Two Documentary Short films by Bushway – “Weight to My Weight” and “Out of Darkness” – will be shown Thursday, March 18 during the Mississippi Emerging Filmmakers Block in Ole Miss’ Overby Center.
Bushway received her bachelor’s in journalism last year from Ole Miss and will continue her studies there in the journalism master’s program. Her focus will be on multi-media reporting and documentary filmmaking.
Bushway said the panel discussions, guest speakers, screenings and workshops provide excellent opportunities for young filmmakers like herself.
“I was honored to have two films selected,” she said. “I love the Oxford Film Festival because people come from all over and I can network with them.”
Several full-length films will be featured during the fest, especially one with strong ties to Ole Miss.
“It’s Time” is the story of Chucky Mullins, the Ole Miss football player who suffered a paralyzing injury during a home game in 1989, and Brad Gaines, the Vanderbilt player whom Mullins was tackling when he was injured. A friendship between Mullins and Gaines grew from the aftermath of the tragic injury and they remained close until Mullins’ death in 1991.
A special screening of “It’s Time” is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center on the Ole Miss campus. A panel discussion involving Gaines, actor Sedale Threatt Jr., who plays Mullins, and others will follow.
The Wednesday night screening is a fundraiser for the Chucky Mullins Foundation.
“We’ve been working with Brad Gaines and The Chucky Mullins Foundation to host it,” Addington said. “It’s a fundraiser to raise awareness and money for the foundation, but also to world premiere a really good film about something local. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
“It’s Time” will be shown again at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Oxford Conference Center.
Other fest events include:
• Oxford’s Ace Atkins will talk about the movie “Spenser Confidential,” an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin. Atkins is the author of bestselling novels in the continuation of Robert B. Parker’s Spenser series.
• The screening of “The Gun in Betty Lou’s Handbag,” which was filmed in Oxford. The film is about an ignored, small-town librarian who confesses to a murder she didn’t commit to get attention. In addition to the screening, director Allen Moyle and former film commissioner Ward Emling will give a tour of the locations in Oxford where the film was shot and discuss location scouting.
• The festival’s first “Secret Screening” that will include the attendance of an award-winning filmmaker and a special guest. Addington said “the provocative film takes an unflinching look at a very timely subject.” However, no more information can be revealed until the screening at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in the Malco Commons Theater.
Prizes are awarded to the top films in each category. Twenty-one films are competing for audience and jury votes in the Artist Vodka Best Short Contest, with the winner receiving $15,000 cash.
The MovieMaker magazine recognition places Oxford in an elite group of cities and events.
“The word that one hears over and over at the Oxford Film Festival is ‘community’,” said Brian Tallerico of rogerebert.com in a release on the Oxford Fest website. “This is a festival that seeks to reflect the community from which it arises, both the local one and the international one connected by filmmaking. It is a homegrown, intimate festival that nonetheless features voices from around the world, harmoniously united through the community of film.”
To find a list of festival movies and how to order tickets and passes, visit online at https://www.oxfordfilmfest, find the “2020 Festival” link and drop down to the “Buy 2020 Fest Tickets/passes link.
An on-site box office will be set up at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema Grill, 206 Commonwealth Blvd. The box office hours are listed on the ticket/pass ordering page.
More information about the festival can be found at oxfordfilmfest.com
The festival last week announced it is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), even though there are no reported cases of it in Mississippi.
In a letter to the public, the film fest said it will be providing masks upon request and have hand sanitizer readily available for all guests. It also asked guests to respect other people’s desire not to hug or shake hands this year.
“As you may recall, in festivals past we had an ice storm, a tornado, a city-wide water boil notice and a major flu season and through it all – we persevered,” the letter stated. “Otherwise, with safety first, let’s enjoy the fest and watch some good movies in some deep cleaned venues. We will have a great fest.”