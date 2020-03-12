Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.