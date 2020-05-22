Oxford • The Oxford community came out in force Friday afternoon to show support for deputy U.S. marshal Bob Dickerson as he was released from the hospital.
Dickerson was shot twice last Friday when he and other marshals tried to apprehend a capital murder suspect from Arkansas on South Lamar Boulevard in Oxford. Area law enforcement and city officials organized what they called a “Hero’s Parade.” The procession started at Baptist Memorial Hospital, went by the spot where Dickerson was shot, headed north through downtown and the Square before leaving town on North Lamar Boulevard.
On May 15, marshals tried to arrest Hunter Carlstrom, 33, around lunchtime. He refused to stop, then initiated a shootout with law enforcement. Carlstrom was shot multiple times and later died. Dickerson was hit twice and required emergency surgery. Carlstrom’s girlfriend, Xaveriana Cook, 23, who was driving the car, was arrested on the scene and charged with aiding and abetting the attempted murder of Dickerson. She is being held without bond.