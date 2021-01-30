CLINTON • Each team had its opportunities.
In the end, Clinton made most of them as the Lady Arrows got past Oxford 4-0 in the second round of the MHSAA Girls Class 6A soccer playoffs on Saturday.
Clinton (12-2-7) will host rival Madison Central for the Class 6A North championship on Tuesday night.
“We didn’t bring our best brand of soccer tonight,” said Oxford coach Hunter Crane. “We gave up too many busts defensively and that costs us.”
Oxford (17-2-1) finished with 11 shots on goal.
(B) Madison Central 4, Oxford 1: The Jaguars did all their damage in the first half on Saturday afternoon.
John Hivnak, Jordan Jones, Will Farthing and Cooper McMillin all scored goals for the Jaguars (10-4-2), who will travel to rival Clinton for the Class 6A North championship on Tuesday.
John West Perry scored the lone goal for Oxford (13-7) in the 63rd minute.