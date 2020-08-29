OXFORD CHARGERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-6A
2019 record: 14-1, 7-0 (won 6A state championship)
Head coach: Chris Cutcliffe (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
DK Johnson, WR, Sr.
• Top returning receiver with 383 yards, 3 TDs.
Tristan Shorter, OLB, Sr.
• Made 84 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks, 1 INT.
Jack Tannehill, K, Sr.
• Converted 13 of 18 field goals (72%); 41 touchbacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The staff that led Oxford to the Class 6A state title remains largely intact. The lone addition is former Amory quarterback John David Poss, who will coach QBs.
OFFENSE
Most of Oxford’s production graduated, including dual-threat QB John Meagher. Two players will vie for snaps this fall: Michael Harvey (Jr.), last year’s JV starter, and Trip Maxwell (So.), last year’s freshman team starter.
Omar Howell (Jr.) is the top returning rusher, with 360 yards on 94 carries. He will split carries with Roman Gregory (So.).
DK Johnson (Sr.) returns to lead the receiving corps. Jalen Webb (Sr.) will take on a bigger role, while Alex Childers (Sr.) and Jay Wortham (Sr.) will see time in the slot.
Tight end is a critical position in Oxford’s offense. Seniors Trynten Brannon, Alec Vaughn and Kortlen Wilfawn will all see action there.
The line returns starters Jahmal Pegus (Sr.), Stratton Smith (Jr.) and Bryce Mullen (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Outside LB Tristan Shorter (Sr.) is the lone returning starter on a unit that allowed just 11.1 points per game last season.
But Oxford has several good options, including Keegan Wilfawn (Jr.), brother of Kortlen and of former Oxford standout Quentin Wilfawn.
The line has some experience up front in seniors Connor Bradley, Gray McKellar and Jamarri Sims. As for the secondary, Jamal Giles (Jr.), E.J. Wadley (Jr.) and Xavier Walton (Sr.) are expected to do well as new starters.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jack Tannehill (Sr.) returns to handle all kicking and punting duties, and he’s one of the state’s best.
Johnson, the receiver, will be the main guy on kickoff and punt returns.
X-FACTOR
If the Chargers can develop their skill players quickly, they should again contend in 6A.
COACH SPEAK
“We did lose a tremendous senior class on both sides of the ball and a bunch of great leaders. … But I think the example they left behind in leadership and work ethic and how they handled their business will live on past them.” – Chris Cutcliffe
Brad Locke