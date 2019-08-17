Oxford Chargers
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-6A
2018 record: 9-3, 6-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Cutcliffe (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
J.J. Pegues, ATH, Sr.
• Accounted for 16 TDs rushing, receiving and passing.
John Meagher, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 1,575 yards, 14 TDs; added 536 yards, 9 TDs rushing.
Byron Pearson, DB, Sr.
• Recorded 56 tackles, 7 INTs; will play corner and safety.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Oxford made two hires to replace its departed offensive line coach: Bruce Taylor, a coaching veteran from Texas; and Matt Turner, a former strength coach for Ole Miss basketball.
OFFENSE
Oxford averaged just 3.4 yards per rush last season, and injuries on the line had something to do with that. But it forced the Chargers to build depth up front. Three starters return there, and as many as nine players will vie for playing time.
QB John Meagher (Sr.) led the team in rushing last year. He’ll have backfield help from K.J. Wadley (Sr.) and Omar Howell (So.).
One of Meagher’s biggest weapons will be J.J. Pegues (Sr.), a 6-foot-3, 270-pounder who will be utilized everywhere. He missed three games last year with a knee injury.
Derrius Pegues (Sr.) leads the receiving corps.
DEFENSE
Pegues will see time here as well, likely at end. Seniors Jeremiah Pomerlee and Dae Dae Gross have experience on the line, which will be boosted by A.J. Tolliver (Sr.), a transfer from Georgia.
The linebackers are anchored in the middle by Kiyon Williams (Sr.), and Ron “Dude” Person (Sr.) brings speed to the rover position.
Oxford recorded 18 interceptions last year, including a school-record seven by Byron Pearson (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jack Tannehill (Jr.) made 11 of 16 field goal attempts last year and averaged 37 yards per punt.
Returns will mainly be handled by Pearson, a first-team all-state selection last season.
X-FACTOR
If Pegues and the line can stay healthy, Oxford should have a more robust rushing attack.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re going to play some teams that are great up front defensively, so we’ve got to find ways to run the football.” – Chris Cutcliffe