PINE GROVE – Pine Grove proved that last Tuesday’s 14-3 win over in-county and Division 1-2A rival Walnut was no fluke.
The Panthers completed the regular season sweep of the Wildcats in dominant fashion, scoring a 10-0 shutout in five innings on Friday to move to 6-1 in division play.
“I can breath a little bit,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “… I’ve challenged them to at least get five wins and they’ve got to six. They’ve put themselves back in the hunt now.”
Walnut starter Eli Akins had little trouble mowing down the Pine Grove batters in the first inning, retiring the side on seven pitches.
But in the second, the senior lost his command and started the inning with three straight walks before Jacob King provided the first run with a RBI single on a misjudged fly ball to left field. The mistake proved costly as the Panthers poured it on early with a two-out rally.
With the bases still juiced, Carson Rowland drew the fourth walk of the inning to pick up a RBI. The next batter, Jacob Hopkins, belted a bases-clearing double in the left center gap for a 5-0 lead.
“Eli is good arm, but he kind of opened the door throwing balls there and left a pitch over the middle and Jacob hits pitches over the middle really well,” said King. “He’s had a great year. He’s hitting around .500 so I didn’t want anybody else up. And the speed we had on the bases right there was just kind of the death nail when that ball got in the gap and rolled for a long time.”
Hopkins provided the offense going 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs after a RBI single in the fourth. But the senior right-hander did more than enough on the mound as well, pitching all five innings, allowing no runs on just one hit – an infield single from Walnut's Cole Devore in the top of the fourth.
He struck out six, while walking none.
“(Hopkins) is the ultimate competitor,” said King. “He’s in that long line. We’ve had a lot of great competitors here and he has taken that next torch and competes his butt off.”
A Peyton Cornelius RBI double in the third scored Gabe Roberts, who reached on a two-out Walnut error, for a 6-0 lead.
Back-to-back run-scoring singles from Rowland and Hopkins, and a RBI groundout off the bat of Gehrig Shinall made it 9-0 in the fourth.
Roberts ended the game with a walk-off solo home run to lead off the fifth, invoking the mercy rule. It was the Saltillo transfer’s second homer of the season.
“He tattooed that ball,” said King. “He had two strikes and that second swing was just not a good swing. I could tell – he kind of gets in his head a little bit – but then he took a pitch off the plate, a tough breaking ball he took, and came back with a fastball and he didn’t miss it. Just a really good job of competing.”
The Panthers dropped a 6-4 decision to the defending 3A champs at Booneville on Saturday to fall to 10-3 on the season. Pine Grove moves ahead with a critical 1-2A series this week against East Union, who is ranked No. 1 in the Daily Journal’s area rankings. The Urchins (14-3, 8-0) are the defending 2A North Half champs.