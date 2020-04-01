OXFORD
The first most important decision for new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin could be made on the fly with moving parts still popping around him.
Cancellation of spring football has changed things for everyone. For Kiffin, its impacts the most important position – quarterback.
As the week begins we would be approaching the midway point of spring drills for Ole Miss.
Perhaps there would have been some adjustment in a five-way quarterback pecking order.
I’m including true freshman and early enroll signee Kade Renfroe in the discussion for the purpose of scholarship numbers, but I’m not thinking he will emerge as the winner.
In fact, the smaller of window of time that Kiffin will now have to make a decision has changed things for all the candidates.
In a media conference call last week, Kiffin held out faint hopes for some version of spring football.
“If we missed all of spring obviously fall would have to be sped up a little bit to get some things figured out. You can’t give everybody reps forever,” he said.
The first order of business is ensuring a safe environment to bring teams together again.
Depending on when that hurdle is cleared, there could be some form of modified practice. Maybe that’s two weeks in shorts in the middle of the summer.
Maybe the official start date of August practice is moved up, and camps last longer.
Several ideas have been floated, but there’s not enough information right now to offer specifics.
However, it seems unlikely that the quarterbacks will get 15 workouts in full gear before the start of regular-season practice.
At that point the advantage shifts to the more experienced candidates – John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral.
It’s true that everyone together is learning a new system under new coaches, but coaches value game experience.
Grant Tisdale and Kinkead Dent don’t have that and have more ground to cover in the competition.
In terms of skill set they’re more like Corral. To surpass him in the competition they can’t be only as good as Corral, they have to be noticeably better. And they have to show out in a much smaller number of practice reps.
Plumlee’s athleticism makes him a different story line altogether.
There’s big-play potential every time he touches the ball, and that – to some degree – could off-set his unimpressive completion rate of 51.4 percent in eight starts.
There was speculation that Plumlee might change positions under a new coach, but he will be given every opportunity to win the job at quarterback. Plus, the smaller practice window creates greater challenges for any player in a position change.
Kiffin can be an out-of-the-box thinker and may decide he’s seen enough from one of the other guys to make him the starter. Could happen.
The more likely scenario is that no starter is named in preseason practice and maybe not even in game week. Maybe this the starter is named during pregame warm-ups against Baylor on Sept. 5 in Houston.
And maybe after that announcement two quarterbacks play.
The two with the best shot amid the change and upheaval will be Plumlee and Corral.