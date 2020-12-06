TUPELO • Eric Smith believes every person is set up for greatness, including those who are struggling and feel like they’ve been set up to fail.
The Tupelo resident knows from personal experience the battle of overcoming adversity. Now a pastor and an addiction counselor, Smith shares his journey in his book, “The Set Up.”
“I was set up from birth. Set up to be great,” he said. “Even though we’re born in sin and shaped in inequity, we can overcome it. I’m set up to what I’m doing now.”
Smith, 56, and wife Janice are pastors of Fresh Anointing Christian Fellowship in Fulton. He said the tough times in his life prepared him for ministry.
The Opelika, Alabama native tells about his recovery from drug addiction and alcoholism. He also shares how issues like rejection, pride and depression played a part in his brokenness.
Smith said the contributing factors to addiction often begin in early childhood.
“The issues that you have seen and the environment you come from, if you don’t check yourself you’re bound to repeat the same cycle,” he said. “At some point you have to realize, ‘I have a choice. I don’t have to continue in the same cycle’.”
Smith, who dropped out of high school, obtained a bachelor’s degree in Christian studies in 2016 and a master’s degree in addiction counseling in 2018. He said his recovery inspired him to become a counselor.
“I believe if God brought me out of it, I need to go back in to help those who are struggling with the same disease,” he said. “There’s answers for everything in the word of God. You take that and apply it to your life.”
Smith also shares in his book scripture for everyday living, faith and healing. He also notes that pastors face personal battles and need encouragement just like the people they minister to.
“Most of the relgious sector seem to think pastors don’t make mistakes and don’t have problems,” he said.
“The Set Up” (Soaring Book Publishing) is available for $20 through Amazon.com, the CashMe app or by contacting Smith on Facebook (Eric Janice Smith).
“I wrote the book to let people know you can overcome adversity that can prepare you for greatness,” Smith said. “Even though you’re called by God, you still have issues you have to deal with, and that you can. Repentance is available to everyone.”