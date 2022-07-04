PATRIOTISM ON PARADE Photos by Adam Robison Jul 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tupelo residents walk with their families in the Highland Circle neighborhood Fourth of July parade on Monday morning in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 90° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 3:08 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Ole Miss pitcher John Gaddis thought his college career might have ended with an ejection. Now, he's a national champion Helena experiences a dramatic flooding, YWCA experiences significant damage Loves' story: Houlka man recovering after near-death brain injury ‘Endeavour’ Season 8 Finale: Morse Battles the Bottle & a Blizzard in a Most Unusual Mystery (RECAP) CRIME REPORTS: Saturday, July 2, 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters