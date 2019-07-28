AMORY – Seasoned pageant contestant Kasey Pearson already had a busy year planned through beginning her first year at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy this fall, but being crowned Mississippi’s 70th Miss Hospitality July 27 in Hattiesburg adds an important role representing the state’s economic development and tourism industries as the state’s goodwill ambassador.
Her first appearance will be at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Columbus in late September, where she’ll give a presentation and the cover of the state’s new tourism guide will be unveiled. In a first, the pageant’s winner will represent Mississippi at the Grammy Awards Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
“I could never imagine we could go to the Grammy’s. I am so excited,” Pearson said.
According to Kristen Brock, program coordinator of Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Cleveland and Hollywood are the only two places with official Grammy Museums.
“The Friday before the Grammy’s every year, Mississippi has its own Grammy’s party and red carpet in Hollywood, so she will be attending and speaking at the Mississippi night of the Grammy’s and then will also attend the actual Grammy’s,” Brock said. “Her purpose there will be to promote the arts in Mississippi.”
This Miss Hospitality’s two-night competition featured 43 contestants from throughout the state. In another first, the pageant sold out with 997 attendees each night, which had never happened in Hattiesburg’s 22 years of hosting.
“I had to do a commercial about Amory, so I talked about Trent Harmon, Mitch Moreland and our Railroad Festival in my speech. We had a full house at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg, so I got to speak a little bit about Amory to all the people there so I hope they learned a little bit about Amory and why they should visit,” Pearson said.
Pearson was one of three contestants awarded a Jay Slaughter Memorial Scholarship Friday for her 90-second speech showcasing Mississippi’s tourism resources, history and business assets. In total, she was awarded $3,200 in cash scholarships and a full year’s tuition from Ole Miss.
Also during the competition, Hallie Clark represented Amory as a Little Miss Hospitality and will attend some of the statewide and local events with Pearson.
“That program is really meant to be a mentorship program for young girls in the state and let them know why they should be proud of Mississippi and why they should stay in Mississippi when they get to be college age,” Brock said.
With previous pageants, Pearson has reigned as Miss Amory Railroad Festival locally and as Miss Amory and Miss Monroe County at the Miss Mississippi Pageant, which helped her learn more about the state, how to represent her local title and interview prep.
“I’ve had so much support in Amory. I’ve had local businesses support me and individual people that have sat in my mock interviews, they’ve come to my house and helped me with my wardrobe. Amory is truly a team and I’m proud to have the support system behind me,” Pearson said.