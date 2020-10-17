People in Profile: The Early Decades

Harvey C. Medford
Medford, Confederate soldier and diarist, was born in Marion County, Alabama, on January 11, 1831, the son of Zack H. Medford. In early childhood he accompanied his parents to Itawamba County, Mississippi, and in 1852 moved with his father to Angelina County, Texas. After the Civil War, Medford returned for a time to Canton, Texas, before moving to Tupelo, Mississippi, where he was admitted to the bar.
In addition to practicing law, he served as mayor of Tupelo and was twice elected to represent Lee County, Mississippi, in the state legislature. There, too, he married, became the father of two daughters, and raised three foster daughters.
After the Spanish-American War, Medford drafted a proposed constitution for Cuba, which he reportedly published. He was also said to have been a fine amateur geologist and a fluent speaker of Spanish. He died in Tupelo on October 17, 1902.
John Mills Allen
Allen, known as “Private” John Allen was born on July 8, 1846. He was graduated from the law department at the University of Mississippi in 1870 and opened his law practice in Tupelo that year. From 1875 – 1879, Allen served as district attorney for the 1st Judicial District of Mississippi. In March 1885, Allen was elected to Congress as a Democrat. He earned the “Private” from his service in the Civil War and his first race for Congress. Allen took the podium in opposition to two other men who claimed higher rank in the Confederate Army, one of those being Gen. W.F. Tucker. Allen announced, “It is also true that I was vidette picket and stood guard over him [Tucker] while he slept. All of you who were generals and had guards stand over you while you slept, vote for General Tucker. But all of you who were privates and stood guard over generals while they slept, vote for Private John Allen.”He served until March 1901.
Allen gained a reputation for his wit, even on the usually solemn floor of the House of Representatives. His most famous speech evolved as he pleaded with Congress to locate a fish hatchery in Tupelo. In part, he said, “Fish will travel overland for miles to get into the water we have at Tupelo … thousands and millions of unborn fish are clamoring to this Congress today for an opportunity to be hatched at the Tupelo hatchery.”
In 1900, Allen did not seek re-election. He was appointed as U.S. commissioner to the St. Louis Exposition of 1904. Eventually, he returned to Tupelo and practiced law until his death on October 30, 1917. He is buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
J.W. Porter
Porter moved to Tupelo from Memphis, Tenn., in 1912. An insurance salesman, Porter bought an existing funeral home in Tupelo and established it as J.W. Porter Mortuary, the only African-American owned funeral home in Northeast Mississippi. Porter teamed with Ben Rousser, a Methodist preacher, and organized the Colored Benevolent Society to bury Black people who could not afford a proper burial and to care for the poor. He was also state treasurer for the Masonic Grand Lodge. He was a devoted member of Springhill M.B. Church. Today, the Grayson-Porter Mortuary remains in operation on Spring Street. He died in 1967.
Amstead Mitchell Strange
Strange came to Tupelo from Louisiana, where he had established the Kentwood Industrial School for Blacks in 1911, having also lived for a previous time in Okolona.
In 1923, Tupelo hired Strange as a principal and agricultural advisor to African American farmers. “Prof” or Professor Strange, as student called him, wasted no time. The school, Lee County Training School, had eight grades, five teachers and 223 students. He raised the grades to 10 and had 30 of the male students raise gardens on the site. The students would share the profits from the farming endeavor. That year they shared $1,825.30.
Strange received no help from Mayor Will Robbins or the Board of Aldermen – no money, no encouragement. When representatives from Clarksdale came along and made Strange an offer, he accepted and moved. Under great pressure from blacks and whites in Tupelo, Robbins brought Strange back.
The school needed expanding. Grades went up to 12 now, and each student had to bring a brick to school every day. They did. Before long, those bricks and the labor of students resulted in six more buildings on site. Course offerings expanded to include music.
In that same year, Okolona made Prof a better offer to come lead Okolona Industrial School. He did, leaving S.L. Ratliff as principal of Carver. In 1943, Prof died as the result of a stroke. He is buried in Tupelo.