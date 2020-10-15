Jack Reed Sr.
A pre-eminent civic leader, Jack Reed was among the last a Greatest Generation cadre of Tupelo’s business and professional leadership who, after World War II, transformed a pleasant county-seat town into a thriving city which became a regional magnet for economic growth, employment and strong public education.
He was chairman of R.W. Reed Co., the retail store founded by his father in the early 20th century, and he led Reed Manufacturing, which was a major force among Mississippi garment industry employers in its heyday.
Beyond his business activities, he earned a national reputation as an eloquent advocate for racial fairness and reconciliation in Mississippi. He had served as a member of the United Methodist Church’s Commission on Religion and Race.
As leader of of the Mississippi Economic Council during a fraught period in the early 60s, Reed achieved notice after rebuking calls to shut down the state’s public schools rather than integrate them. He would remain a passionate advocate for public education his entire life.
After Reed’s death in 2016, his personal friend former Gov. William Winter lauded the outsized influence of Reed on the state.
“Of all the people I have known in our state of Mississippi, none has been more inspiring than Jack Reed. He was a leader in every way his whole lifetime,” Winter said. “He was right and generous and fair in his personal, private and public views. He was an inspiration to me in both political and personal relationships. Jack commanded respect. He did nothing that was detrimental to our state or the principles for which he stood. He was a Christian man, an active member of his beloved Methodist church. He has made a mark in Mississippi that will live forever.”
This profile includes text from a January 2016 article by Joe Rutherford.
Frank Dowsing Jr.
In the fall of 1967, Frank Dowsing was one of only two Black athletes at Tupelo High School and one of only five Black students attending the entire school. Dowsing was a Tupelo High School football walk-on that year, but by the time of his graduation in 1969 as sixth in his class of 219, he had captured a swathe of recognitions and records for his athletic prowess in both football, basketball and track.
He followed that up by being one of the first two Black football players at Mississippi State University. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but instead attended medical school for a time before settling out of state for some years and then died in 1994 after returning home.
In 2010, Dowsing was posthumously inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Calling him a “true Mississippi hero,” Tupelo’s then-Mayor Jack Reed Jr. spoke at the induction ceremony for Dowsing, a friend and former teammate.
Reed Jr. put Dowsing’s athletic accomplishments into the larger context of how Dowsing moved forward the cause of Black equality.
“He had done all of this while breaking down the color barrier in almost every game in every Mississippi town he traveled to as the first black athlete to compete in their previously all-white stadiums, gyms and tracks,” said Reed Jr. “Frank Dowsing was the Jackie Robinson of Mississippi.”
At the induction ceremony, the then-mayor also lauded Dowsing’s personal qualities and his significant role as a pioneering figure of Tupelo’s history and a significant contributor to the spirit that has animated the community.
“Frank Dowsing was a great athlete – one of the greatest in Mississippi sports history. He was an even greater person,” said Reed Jr. “Frank Dowsing possessed uncommon courage, a superior intellect, a rare combination of speed and strength, and an almost superhuman ability to achieve grace under pressure. Frank Dowsing contributed more than any other single human being, black or white, to the peaceful, successful integration of Tupelo, Miss., public schools; and through the schools, our whole community.”
Robert Jamison
Robert Jamison was a biology teacher and football coach at the then all-black George Washington Carver High School during the era of integration in Tupelo.
As a result of a gradual integration process, Carver became a school for the all the district’s ninth- and 10th graders.
In all, Jamison taught at Carver 11 years.
In a 2004 interviewed, Jamison recalled there were skeptics that integration would work in Tupelo, including African-American faculty members at Carver.
“But we were determined to make it work,” Jamison said. “We worked diligently to make sure that if there wasn’t but one school anywhere that made it work, it would be Carver. We knew if anything was going to happen it was going to happen at Carver, and we were going to make sure whatever happened was good.”
The Lee County-born Jamison spent his boyhood in Tupelo’s Shake Rag community and graduated from George Washington Carver High School.
After graduating from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, he returned to his hometown
Jamison would go on to establish himself as a community leader, as executive director of Lift, Inc., as president of the Lee County branch of the NAACP for years and as pastor of multiple churches, including New Providence M.B. Church.
“He was such a fine person,” said Doyce Deas, former Tupelo alderwoman, after Jamison’s death in 2019. “He was a sane voice during turbulent times around here. I appreciated his leadership so much.”
This profile incorporates text from a March 2019 article by Leslie Criss, and a 2004 article by Danny McKenzie.
Boyce Grayson
Boyce “Hank” Grayson Sr. served in a racially integrated military and returned home to integrate city government.
A veteran of the Korean War, Gray was in 1977 elected to the city’s Board of Aldermen, making him the first Black person to hold elected office in Tupelo. He would hold office for a total of 20 years across five terms.
He also worked as an educator for 37 years, with posts as a teacher, coach and principal.
In his early political career, Grayson braved a cross burned near his family’s home and as well as gunshots.
In 2001, Grayson remembered his years of public service.
“I enjoyed it," Grayson said. “Some of it was tough on me, but I made some good friends, lifelong friends, with aldermen and councilmen.”
He remains widely remembered, especially by the city’s Black residents, for his efforts to achieve and secure greater representation for all Tupelo’s residents.
“His passing is a critical loss,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis after Grayson’s death in 2009. “He was one of our mentors in the community.”
This profile incorporates text from a 2014 article by Robbie Ward, a 2008 article by Emily Le Coz and a 2001 article by Sandi Pullen.