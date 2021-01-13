As Mississippi’s four-month deer season winds down in its final two weeks, those still chasing a particular target buck or those seeking one last doe to fill the freezer need to focus upon food themselves to be successful. Finding where the deer are eating, wearing plenty of clothes and bringing a full complement of patience along for the ride are the keys to finding success now.
“There’s nothing left to do but tough it out,” Clay Partlow, with Hunter’s Haven, in Tupelo, says. “At this time of year, a big buck that’s made it this far is definitely going to be free to do whatever he wants to do. If he’s still moving during the day, he’s definitely the alpha male of his area and isn’t worried about competition.
“Finding a doe should be pretty simple. At this point in the winter, it’s all about the food.”
Hunting deer after the rut is over is all about finding out what and where they’re eating. From that point, planning a hunting strategy becomes both simpler and more critical.
Much of the discussion about hunting whitetails, bucks especially, centers on the rut but, at north Mississippi’s latitude, there really is no such cleanly and clearly defined event. Most of the reproductive activity among this area’s deer herd is spread across several weeks, which makes trying to target a specific few days for hunting more a matter of luck than science. The last weeks of the season, including the full month of January, generally do fall after most of the rutting activity is concluded and can be a great time to target bucks especially, since by then their primary motivation for the next several months is food alone.
By now, whatever part of the acorn crop that made it to the ground as edible acorns is effectively done as a food source. This leaves the deer to make it from now through spring on whatever they can find, and that often turns out to be what remains of greenfields planted for deer specifically, and whatever flowering plants may sprout up on sunny hillsides. Even though winter is well along, there are a number of food plantings still growing or, in many cases, just beginning to sprout. Many seeds sown for the benefit of wildlife or for erosion control are notably hardy and can germinate and grow in cold temperatures on days with brief sunshine. No matter how cold it gets on a short term basis, winter rye grass, for example, doesn’t generally enter dormancy until experiencing at least 10 consecutive days with soil temperatures below 50 degrees. Fields that lie in full sunshine all day, especially those on south-facing slopes, can continue to sprout and grow all winter long.
Passing through
Further, intermittent periods of warm temperatures will cause a number of wild plants to sprout ahead of their general schedule, and good stands of these, often found along south-facing slopes as well, are well worth consideration for hunting. If you can locate a patch of these, flowering plants especially, close to cover that would allow deer to feel secure, you’re onto something good.
Whether the food source you’ll be hunting is one you’ve planted or something growing wild, it’s more important than ever to determine how the deer that are using it are entering and exiting the area. If they’re recovering from the rut and riding out the winter as expected, they should be traveling from bed to food and water and back without a great deal of variation.
Back to basics
Whether the food you’ve targeted is their primary source or one that’s part of their daily walking circuit, it’s worth deploying as many trail cameras as necessary to decide what time of day they’re on their feet and what routes they’re using to approach. If you can run cameras that operate on a time lapse method, taking a series of photos that show all or much of the target area over the course of several days, it’s easier to pinpoint their habits and also determine how to hunt them.
On public land, firearms used during the late primitive weapon season, which opens Jan. 21 and runs through the end of that month, may include traditional and in-line muzzleloaders, plus single-shot, breech-loading rifles of a pre-1900 design that have an exposed hammer and are .35 caliber or larger. Criteria in recent primitive firearm definitions that were expanded to include certain truly-antiquated paper-cartridge, iron-sighted rifles of a bygone era have been legally interpreted in such a way that many effectively modern designs are also allowed.
The Encore model produced by Thompson Center and chambered in .35 Whelen, for example, performs comparably to many of the most modern rifle designs on the market and is allowed for use in all of Mississippi’s primitive weapon seasons on both public and private land. Other models that fit the description are chambered for the .45-70 and the .38-55 and are legal as well. On private land, any centerfire rifle may be legally used for deer from now through the end of January.