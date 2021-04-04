DUKE is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. This tan and white Retriever mix is heartworm negative. Duke doesn’t need to be in a home with small children, and this boy can jump a fence. His adoption number is 011417P.
WATERMELON is 2-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. This sweet brown and black tabby needs a forever home with a loving family. Watermelon's adoption number is 033110P.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE xxxx or xxxx with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.