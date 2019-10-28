The Dixie Red Hats of Itawamba County hosted a district-wide annual party at ICC, this weekend. Approximately 50 Red Hatters from across the region joined the Halloween-themed bash. As per usual with the Red Hats, attendees were dressed to the nines in all manner of garish garments — capes, scarves, sparkling jackets and, of course, elaborate hats. Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band provided musical entertainment, giving attendees plenty of reasons to dance, sing, laugh and be silly. As if any Red Hatter needed an excuse to do any of those things.