ABERDEEN – Piano and guitar students of Lane Conner will host a recital Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, located at 522 Hwy. 145 N.
“They’ll play everything from ‘Silent Night’ to ‘There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays,’ ‘Mary, Did You Know’ and ‘Silver Bells.’ There will be a good mix of secular and Christian songs.” Conner said. “I thank God for the opportunity to do it. My hope and desire is they’ll be next generation church players. It’s been a wonderful thing to be in this position. It’s been a life’s dream to do this. It’s been rewarding to see these guys blossom.”
There will be seven pianists and two guitarists ages 9 to 17 years old performing in the recital.
The public is invited, and there will be refreshments afterwards.