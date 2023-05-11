Alcohol is alcohol.
... Right?
WRONG! Well, sort of wrong.
After working in what I would call a premium liquor store for a little more than a year, I learned more about the making and consumption of alcoholic drink than I ever needed to know – and even what I learned barely scratches the surface of everything there is to know about one of the oldest of mankind's inventions.
Now that I'm back in the newspaper business, that knowledge has lain mostly dormant. But I've been given a rare opportunity to put that knowledge from an old job to use in my current one as a writer. I'm far from an expert, but I'll do my best to impart what I learned to help others on their journey to find the booze beverages they like best, and hopefully at a price which is plenty palatable too.
To start, I need to dispel a pervasive myth regarding alcoholic beverages – that more expensive booze always means better booze. That's simply not true, for a number of reasons.
Firstly, taste is subjective. Some people genuinely enjoy that fine Glenlivet 1959 single-malt Scotch that will cost you as much as a decently nice used car. Others might love their Dewar's White Label blended Scotch, which only runs you around $30 for a fifth. There are Scotch varieties with a ride range of prices and an even wider range of taste profiles between those two. Heck, for folks with money to spare on pricey Scotch, there are some that will set you back far more than that 62-year Glenlivet. But while the price tag is often (but not always) indicative of an alcohol's general quality, spending more is no guarantee you'll like what you buy. The same goes for virtually any spirit, wine, beer or what have you.
Secondly, as I already mentioned, one liquor costing more than another is not the only indicator of taste or quality. Even within categories of alcohol of the same basic type, it's possible to find some really enjoyable spirits that won't kill your wallet as bad as they could. Many other factors – name/brand recognition, point of origin, relative difficulty or time intensity of production, ease of access and many more – can influence the price tag you see under a bottle of booze.
So if price isn't an entirely reliable indicator of how "good" a spirit is, what is? With the ever-growing variety of different types and subtypes of liquor, finding a starting point on your journey of alcohol discovery – even if you're a seasoned spirit connoisseur just looking to branch out – can be overwhelming.
But never fear, gentle reader. I'm here to help.
The first question you should ask yourself is what you're looking to spend. Setting a budget for yourself can narrow your options significantly from the start.
Once you have a budget in mind, the next question is a bit more nuanced: Why are you buying the alcohol? Did you see a cocktail recipe that caught your interest? Do you want a good sipper to help wind down after a long day at work? Are you a Bourbon lover looking to branch out into something fresh and new? Do you want a crowd-pleaser you can pull out for party guests? There's a liquor (or 10) for any given fancy, and some are much better for a particular job than others. Identifying why you want to buy will be of immense help to determine what to buy.
With possible answers to that overarching question in mind, I have some suggestions for you. I'll break things down into a few common categories of liquor drinker and give some advice for each.
The Sipper
Do you want to kick back in the evening with a cigar in one hand and a rocks glass in the other, sipping on something you can enjoy poured straight from the bottle? I'd put you in the "sipper" category.
Bourbon and Scotch are typical go-tos for this variety of drinker, and in recent years the market variety for Bourbon in particular has exploded with its increasing popularity. But those are far from the only ones. Those whiskey varieties – especially Bourbon – can sometimes grow monotonous over time, since the requirements for what constitutes a Bourbon, or a single-malt Scotch, are established and must be followed in order to legally label the liquor as such. This inherently limits their variety.
Rum, on the other hand, is a different story. If Bourbon was an orderly, well-planned city, rum would be the Wild West. The requirements for what makes rum rum are far less stringent than many types of whiskey, leading to truly dizzying variety. There's no such thing as a "silver" Bourbon (there are clear whiskeys, for sure, but the kick in the teeth that is moonshine is most definitely not Bourbon). But with rum, there are no fewer than seven distinct types, depending on who you ask.
While there's certainly nothing wrong with a good Bourbon or Scotch, rum gives the sipper a diverse and underrated alternative to avoid falling into a rut. Premium aged rums, while a bit pricier than the commonly mixed rums, make for better sippers.
Below are some brands of rum I'd recommend as good sippers:
Ron Zacapa
Diplomatico
Appleton Estate
Mount Gay
All that said, there's nothing wrong with the old standby sipper: whiskey. The right Bourbon, rye or Irish whiskey or Scotch, Canadian or even Japanese whisky (yes, they're spelled differently) can make for a wonderful sipper. I'll give a few fairly affordable starting recommendations for each of those spirits below.
Bourbon: Four Roses, Elijah Craig
Rye: Bulleit Small Batch, George Dickel
Irish: Bushmills 12-year, Redbreast 12-year
Scotch: Glenlivet 12-year (single malt), Monkey Shoulder (blended)
Canadian: Seagram's V.O., Pendleton
Japanese: Suntory Hibiki, Suntory Toki
The Mixologist
Looking to try your hand at mixing a cocktail you tried and loved, or perhaps experimenting to create one of your own? I'd call you a mixologist.
Mixing liquor is as storied a tradition as making it. While you can technically use any liquor in a mixed drink, some are better for the job than others; indeed, many are specifically designed with mixing in mind, while others just... aren't. (Look, I don't want to tell you not to mix your Colonel E.H. Taylor with Diet Coke, but... for the love of all that's good, please don't.)
For this section, I'll be focusing on spirits you still want to taste a bit in your cocktail. I'll cover the ones that disappear into their mixed drinks later.
Luckily, choosing a spirit for this sort of endeavor is fairly straightforward. Some flavors just don't mix, while some you think wouldn't come together really do in delightful and surprising ways. Knowing the type of drink you want to make before you ever walk into a liquor store will make your selection process much simpler. I know more about the alcohol than the mixed drinks made from it, so for recommendations on what works and what doesn't, I'd suggest the World Wide Web.
The classic mixing spirit – and my overall favorite liquor – is gin. There's a fair amount of variety in gin, from your more traditional London dry to New World botanical gins that experiment with various plant and herbal ingredients. But the overwhelming majority are well-suited to mixing, with a long and ever-growing list of cocktails both old and new calling for gin. Before the vodka martini gained widespread popularity, it was gin which stood as the king of mixer spirits. My personal favorite mixed drink is a simple gin and tonic with a squeeze of lime.
With New World style gin being my favorite spirit, I have a few more recommendations for those than I do for some of the others, but here are a few from each of the most common types of gin.
London dry: Citadelle, Gordon's
New World: Hendrick's, Suntory Roku, Empress
Sloe gin: Hayman's
Old Tom: Hayman's (again)
Gin is far from the only great mixer spirit, however. Another standby is rum, though the varieties that are good for sipping are often not the same as those which make for a tasty cocktail. Below are a few affordable options for rum cocktails.
White/silver: Flor de Caña 4-year Extra Seco, El Dorado 3-year White Rum
Spiced: Cruzan 9, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum
Then there's the dark horse of this category: tequila. This spirit is most often associated with shots and margaritas, but it's a much more versatile liquor than that. Different varieties of tequila provide different flavor profiles for the classic margaritas and tequila sunrises, while also serving as viable substitutes in other traditional cocktails if you want to try a new twist on an old favorite.
Here are some recommended, affordable tequilas for mixing:
Blanco: Olmeca Altos Plata, Espolón Tequila Blanco
Reposado: Olmeca Altos Reposado, Corazón Reposado
Añejo: El Mayor Añejo, Gran Centanario Añejo
Cristallino Añejo: 1800 Cristallino
The Crowd Pleaser
Are you looking for spirits to make tasty mixed drinks which guests with a more delicate pallet can still enjoy? I'd put you in the crowd pleaser category.
While some booze snobs may look down their nose at fruity mixed drinks that mask most if not all of a spirit's flavor, don't be deterred. The point of drinking spirits is to enjoy oneself, and there's no shame in enjoying crowd-pleasing drinks.
The best and worst part of this variety of mixed drink is that you can't taste a lot of the alcohol, if the drink is made right. This means that spirits one might normally pay a premium to purchase for their own flavor are largely unnecessary. For example, if you're making party margaritas, buying an $80 premium bottle of tequila reposado is sort of a waste when a much cheaper reposado or blanco would work just as well.
This type of drink is where vodka really shines. The best vodka for mixed drinks tends to be almost flavorless, making it ideal for mixing up a crowd-pleaser. Cocktails like screwdrivers, cranberry-vodkas and the like are popular for a reason. While these drinks allow you to err on the cheaper side, using a sub-par vodka can quickly turn a usually tasty drink into something that tastes a bit too much like rubbing alcohol. So keep that in mind before you pick up the cheapest brand on the shelf.
If you want to get adventurous, flavored vodkas can add a punch of sweetness or citrusy twang that can make a tastable difference in your cocktail. One occasional indulgence of mine is a White Russian (vodka, coffee liqueur and milk or cream). I enjoy the drunk regardless, but using a vanilla- or whipped-cream-flavored vodka really brings out the sweet creaminess of the classic cocktail.
Some other spirits do an alright job of creating a crowd pleaser, but vodka is far and above the king of this category and deserves some love for it here. So here are my reasonably affordable recommendations for both flavored and unflavored vodka in crowd-pleaser cocktails.
Unflavored: New Amsterdam, Reyka, Suntory Haku
Flavored: Deep Eddy Lemon, Pinnacle Whipped Cream
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.