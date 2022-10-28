Kayla Brown, a fifth grade teacher at Lawhon Elementary School, pulls her safety glasses down after getting a pie in the face from two of her students, Curry Carpenter and Jack Ray, both who tied in their class for selling the most in the school's Disney fundraiser during an assembly in the gym on Friday morning. All teachers got a pie in the face from the top fundraiser in his or her class.
Zy Williams, a fourth grader at Lawhon Elementary School, is congratulated by Jett Johnson, of Tupelo and a Mississippi State linebacker, for being the top seller from the fourth and fifth for the school's Disney fundraiser during an assembly in the gym on Friday morning. Williams won $100 and a signed Mississippi State football from Johnson for raising $1,530, which went toward the school's $17,405 total.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Lawhon fourth and fifth graders cheer during an assembly in the gym on Friday morning when winners of a Disney fundraiser were announced. The money raised went to Lawhon PTO.