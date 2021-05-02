PLANTERSVILLE - Like all municipalities, the town of Plantersville faced a double challenge this past year with the coronavirus plus a winter storm in February.
Mayor Shelton Shannon said the work of a group of employees he calls "unsung heroes" kept the town operating through each challenge.
"They're committed to doing a good job," Shannon said. "They're dedicated to their daily tasks."
Shannon acknowledged the work of Jim Curry and Brad Hall, Public Works; Town Clerk Brandy Smith, Court Clerk Becky McMillan and Police Chief Keith Foster. Curry is the Public Works director and also serves as the town's fire chief.
Curry said he saw more handled more than its share of emergency calls during the winter storm.
"Gave folks water credit and sewer credits who had busted pipes," he said. "Averaged their bills to help them out.
Hall said there were plenty of issues as a result of the storm.
"Especially afterwards, when it started thawing out," he said. "Everybody's lines started popping and making a mess. But we made everyone keeps going."
In Town Hall, Smith and McMillan said town updated its bill payment network just before COVID-19 arrived.
"We took time to get certain things updated with our technology," Smith said. "When we got everything updated around Christmas - and COVID hit in March. It worked out perfectly."
Smith said the updated system records payments quicker so there wouldn't be a delay that could lead to an interruption of services.
As the virus kept people home or prevented them from coming to Town Hall, the updated system and the use of online options allowed for new ways to pay bills. The town also went online to post the board of aldermen meetings.
"We utilized the Webex app where people could listen to the board meeting on their app or they could call in on their telephone and listen in," Smith said.
McMillan said drop boxes also proved to be helpful for bill paying.
"We utilized our drop boxes and we were able to take court payments and water payments online," she said, "and people we're calling them in as well."
McMillan also said the board approved the installment of plexiglass barriers on the front desk to prevent any spread of illness.
On the police side, Foster said enforcing the law still has to be done in a pandemic.
"We were able to still do our jobs regardless of what the situation was," he said. "We still had to maintain peace. Our job never changed. How we approached with individual changed."
The winter storm was a personal challenge for Foster. When most of his officers couldn't make it to work because of hazardous road conditions, Foster told them to stay home and he handled most of the policing that week.
"I told them I appreciated them wanting to come on in, but our lives are already in danger and I didn't want to endanger theirs," he said. "I took care of everything. Day in and day out. I was pushing cars. I didn't see officers until that Saturday. I was all night, all day. I even helped out some of the troopers on calls."