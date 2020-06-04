The Town of Plantersville will host an entry welcome signs dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at the North entrance sign on Highway 6.
The town will also have a burial of the Plantersville time capsule to commemorate this historic event. The town is asking residents to gather small historical pictures or documents to be included in the time capsule. We will also have "Witness Dedication" cards for residents to sign to be included in the time capsule.
Residents can drop their items off at Town Hall and sign the dedication cards.
The Mayor and Board are excited about this event and hope that you all will be able to attend, keeping in mind social distancing, which includes wearing your mask for the safety of everyone.