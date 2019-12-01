PONTOTOC • Ali and Adam Carnes have 250 Christmas trees.
But they’re not for them to decorate. Instead, two years from now, they’ll all be sold.
The Carnes planted the trees – all Leyland Cypress – so that they can have their own Christmas tree farm open to the public.
“This land – about 60 acres – is all in my family’s,” Ali said. “My great-grandfather farmed it. We built a house here five years ago and Adam, who’s a firefighter, has lots of days off and came home one Sunday morning and said God had told him we needed to look into growing Christmas trees.”
But the Carnes knew very little about live Christmas trees, other than buying them from a store or a tree farm.
Thanks to Google, Adam discovered the number of Christmas tree farms in Northeast Mississippi was slim – only two: Pine Mountain Tree Farm in Alcorn County and Worthey Tree Farm in Amory.
There were twice that many a decade ago.
“We visited other places, and that was the thing – nobody in the family wanted to pick up the business,” Adam said. “So we thought this would be a good opportunity for us.”
Worthey Tree Farm has been offering advice for the Carnes.
“They’re really good people who have helped us a lot,” Ali said.
The Carnes purchased their trees from Louisiana. While the 250 trees they planted are all Leyland Cypress, there are five varieties.
To get their name out, they bought 60 of the popular Fraser fir trees. The pre-cut specimens have been hot sellers – only 15 were left by Friday, and that was only after a week of sales.
“We quickly found out Fraser firs don’t grow well here,” Ali said.
The Leland Cypress trees started out 8 to 12 inches tall. With proper watering, fertilizing and maintenance, the fast-growing trees should be at a good size ready for purchase for Christmas 2021.
“We had them in the 1-gallon containers to 2 1/2 when we planted them in March, and they’ve all grown from a 1 1/2 feet to 2 feet,” Adam said.
Ali and her mother are both school teachers, so they want to have the farm serve as an educational tool in the future, teaching kids the process of growing trees.
“We want other activities for school kids as well,” she said.
Tree farms often offer sleigh rides – or tractor rides – hot chocolate, photos, gift shops and other amenities to make themselves both a destination and an event.
The Carnes plan to do the same thing, but not right now.
In the spring, they’ll plant another group of trees, and then continue the process over the next few years to continually rotate the fields.
John Kushla, professor and forestry specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said more growers are getting on board.
He expects prices for a 6- to 7-foot, choose-and-cut tree to run in the $80 to $85 range across the state this year. According to data collected from surveys of more than 20 growers across Mississippi in the Southern Christmas Tree Association, 31,500 to 32,000 Christmas trees will be sold in the state this year.
“Overall, prices for a real Christmas tree have been rising,” he said. “In some markets, there is strong demand for tall trees, which are considerably more per foot in price. These trees take longer to grow and may require specialized equipment to cultivate.”
Many of the species grown in Mississippi for Christmas trees are adapted to drier soil and climatic conditions, so extremes in weather patterns experienced this year, including a dearth of rain earlier this fall, did little to hamper production. Some growers have drip irrigation installed to water trees through droughts.
Disease in Christmas tree farms is one problem made worse by hot weather. Trees become infected in the spring.
“The Leyland cypress is particularly susceptible to several foliar fungal diseases. These manifest themselves during the summer months,” Kushla said. “There is a long gestation for these diseases to show symptoms in the host. Our growers spend a considerable amount of money establishing a spray schedule for fungicides and insecticides to prevent disease or insect outbreak during the growing season. This adds costs to the trees sold.”
The Carnes have to treat their trees every 21 days to keep away fungal diseases, and so far, they’ve been successful at keeping them healthy.
A tree farm is labor intensive, but the Carnes are prepared for the long haul. It will be an exercise in patience.”
“For sure,” said Adam. “It’s a lot of work and a lot of faith.”
And they have a plan for the future as the farm grows.
“Eventually, we’d like to have an event space for weddings, gatherings, etc., and we’d like to add a gift shop,” Ali said. “We don’t want to get into the pumpkin patch business, but we think adding sunflowers for the fall is a good idea. We want more stuff for families to do, and this is why we did it – to create memories for families.”