Pleasant Grove Rural Committee Development Council (RCDC) held it's annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 21. The parade route traveled through both the Pleasant Grove and Evergreen Communities, with participants throwing out candy to all the spectators. Fire engines, all-terrain vehicles and antique cars were among those in the festive procession.

