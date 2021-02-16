Around the SEC, Ep. 2
Today's show is loaded with college baseball conversation, as Parrish Alford and Dalton Middleton discuss:
- this weekend's season-opening event in Arlington, TX
- college baseball atmosphere + growth around the U.S.
- one-time transfer rule impact
Then D1baseball.com co-managing editor Kendall Rogers joins conversation in the back half of the show.
