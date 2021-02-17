Around the SEC, Ep. 3
Parrish and Dalton look ahead to the SEC hoops tournament on today's show, after briefly revisiting the awkwardness of last year's event that was cancelled.
The conversation centers around Mississippi State falling into the bottom four seeding heading towards this year's tournament, and whether or not the Bulldogs can avoid day one. They also discuss the unlikely reality of MSU, Kentucky and Auburn fighting to skip day one.
Check it out on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsor:
The Oxford Park Commission can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
For more Mississippi State sports coverage from Dalton, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.