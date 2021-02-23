Around the SEC, Ep. 4
WJTV (Jackson, MS) sports director Noah Newman joins Parrish and Dalton today to explain the latest Deion Sanders controversy from Sunday. Sanders claimed items were stolen during his debut as Jackson State's head coach, but the items were later reported as recovered with differing explanations as to why they went missing in the first place.
Newman also discusses how PrimeTime is interacting with the city of Jackson.
Plus, there's conversation around hoops and Ole Miss baseball's shiny, new no. 1 ranking.
