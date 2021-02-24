Fans at Swayze field

The guys discuss what it might be like when fans return to campuses for games on today's show.

Around the SEC, Ep. 5

Parrish and Dalton discuss Sahvir Wheeler's triple-double against LSU on Tuesday night, and how rare that is. They also discuss Ole Miss' win over Mizzou, as well as spring football and the Grove Bowl date being set. 

They also discuss what it might look like when schools begin to let fans on campus a little bit.

