John Rhys Plumlee

John Rhys Plumlee was a highly touted baseball player, in addition to his lofty status as 4-start football recruit, coming out of Oak Grove in the 2019 signing class.

 Twitter

Around the SEC, Ep. 6

Parrish and Dalton touch on a handful of topics on this Friday episode of Around the SEC: 

  • weekend baseball series
  • John Rhys Plumlee's first career homerun
  • how baseball and football staffs work together to recruit multi-sport stars coming out of high school
  • some basketball notes heading into the weekend

Check it out on:  

Apple Podcasts 

Google Podcasts

Spotify 

Podbean

Stitcher

Soundcloud

Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

We appreciate our sponsor:

The Oxford Park Commission can be found on FacebookInstagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.

For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

For more Mississippi State sports coverage from Dalton, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus