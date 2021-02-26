Around the SEC, Ep. 6
Parrish and Dalton touch on a handful of topics on this Friday episode of Around the SEC:
- weekend baseball series
- John Rhys Plumlee's first career homerun
- how baseball and football staffs work together to recruit multi-sport stars coming out of high school
- some basketball notes heading into the weekend
