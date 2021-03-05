Around the SEC, Ep. 9
On the 28th anniversary of Jim Valvano's inspiring 'Never give up' speech at the ESPYs, Parrish and Dalton spend time remembering Jimmy V on today's show.
They also discuss how many SEC teams will make the NCAA tournament, and compare the Mississippi State and Ole Miss resumes for the NCAA women's tournament.
