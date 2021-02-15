Brad Henderson will join Parrish Alford throughout the college baseball season to talk Ole Miss and the SEC. Brad is the Rebels' all-time hits leader and current radio analyst alongside David Kellum.
Today they discuss the left side of Ole Miss' infield. How will Tim Elko adjust to third base and why is the staff so high on freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez?
Check it out on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean
Stitcher
Soundcloud
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.