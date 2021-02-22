Taylor Broadway

Senior Taylor Broadway entered the Ole Miss season opener on Saturday and pitched four innings of scoreless baseball. He struck out five batters and gave up only one hit.

 Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Brad Henderson will join Parrish Alford throughout the college baseball season to talk Ole Miss and the SEC. Brad is the Rebels' all-time hits leader and current radio analyst alongside David Kellum.

Two wins in, Parrish and Brad discuss the Ole Miss bullpen's big start to the season and the Rebels taking over Baseball America's top spot in their most recent rankings update.

