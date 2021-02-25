On this episode, Brad Henderson joins Parrish Alford to discuss the performances of Doug Nikhazy and Derek Diamond in their respective 2021 debuts.
As well they reflect on the win over Arkansas state Wednesday, focusing on Drew McDaniel's start and options at second base following a solid performance from TJ McCants.
