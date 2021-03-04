Brad Henderson joins Parrish to discuss whether Ole Miss' offense improved in midweek wins over Memphis and Jackson State, as well as other baseball-focused topics such as the timing of lifting COVID restrictions.
Check it out on:
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsor:
The Oxford Park Commission can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.