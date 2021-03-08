Brad Henderson joins Parrish and shares his observations from Ole Miss' weekend sweep of Belmont.
He focuses on performances from Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and Taylor Broadway on the mound, and Tim Elko, Hayden Dunhurst and Kevin Graham at the plate.
