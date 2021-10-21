10/21/21: Is the most important Manning in Oxford this weekend Eli or Arch? Daily Journal Oct 21, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stefan Krajisnik and Michael Katz have your weekend college football prep work done for you, with a detailed look at Ole Miss / LSU and Mississippi State / Vanderbilt.Both teams' star quarterbacks are questionable going into the weekend. What's their updated status? Listen and find out.Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow the latest news in our exclusive Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook groups. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weekend Eli Prep American Football Work College Football Arch Michael Katz Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Jye 10/21/21: Is the most important Manning in Oxford this weekend Eli or Arch? 25 min ago Crime & Law Enforcement High Court sets execution date for Pontotoc County man 2 hrs ago Columnists This NFL season is in handcuffs 3 hrs ago Columnists My grievances with the Tooth Fairy 3 hrs ago Mississippi State Q&A with Vanderbilt beat reporter Aria Gerson 5 hrs ago