Stefan Krajisnik interrupted his vacation and Michael Katz set aside his Dodgers anxiety (spoiler alert, they won) to record this episode.

Laugh along as the guys set the scene for week 6, including a summary of Michael's longform story on Matt Corral and Stefan's bye week look at the schedule to see what stands between Mississippi State and bowl eligibility.

10/6/21: This is a PG podcast, I don't know if we can talk about Urban Meyer right now

