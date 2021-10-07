10/6/21: This is a PG podcast, I don't know if we can talk about Urban Meyer right now Daily Journal Oct 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stefan Krajisnik interrupted his vacation and Michael Katz set aside his Dodgers anxiety (spoiler alert, they won) to record this episode.Laugh along as the guys set the scene for week 6, including a summary of Michael's longform story on Matt Corral and Stefan's bye week look at the schedule to see what stands between Mississippi State and bowl eligibility. 10/6/21: This is a PG podcast, I don't know if we can talk about Urban Meyer right now Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow the latest news in our exclusive Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook groups. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Katz Stefan Krajisnik Anxiety Vacation Stitcher Podcast Existence Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Arts & Entertainment Bob the Drag Queen talks HBO show 'We're Here' and Southern identity ahead of season 2 6 hrs ago Ole Miss Q&A with Arkansas beat writer Bob Holt 6 hrs ago College Staff Predictions: Rebels get the win against Razorbacks 6 hrs ago Ole Miss Ole Miss-Arkansas: Who has the edge? 6 hrs ago Ole Miss Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 6 hrs ago