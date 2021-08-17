Justify Your Existence logo

Parrish Alford and Michael Katz discuss the potential impact of a now-healthy Braylon Sanders, who appears ready to step into his role as leader of Ole Miss' receiver corps.

They also discuss the Rebels' offensive line, defense and defensive playmaker Tylan Knight.

Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.

8/17/21: Braylon Sanders, Tylan Knight standing out for Ole Miss in preseason work

8/17/21: Braylon Sanders, Tylan Knight standing out for Ole Miss in preseason work

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple PodcastsSpotifySoundcloudGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus