Stefan Krajisnik joins Parrish Alford to discuss the impact of SEC expansion on the Big Ten.

They also discuss key camp position battles for Mississippi State, most notably quarterback and safety.

8/2/21: SEC, Big Ten controlling this round of conference realignment?

