8/2/21: SEC, Big Ten controlling this round of conference realignment? Aug 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stefan Krajisnik joins Parrish Alford to discuss the impact of SEC expansion on the Big Ten.They also discuss key camp position battles for Mississippi State, most notably quarterback and safety.Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. 8/2/21: SEC, Big Ten controlling this round of conference realignment? Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Battle Quarterback Stefan Krajisnik Sport American Football Parrish Alford Safety Camp Stitcher Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts State Government State Auditor: Mississippi may be paying millions to ineligible Medicaid recipients 1 hr ago Horoscopes 1 hr ago DEAR ABBY: Rekindled romance isn't creating much heat 2 hrs ago Education Tupelo School Board plans discussion of mask mandate request from NMMC 2 hrs ago Jye 8/2/21: SEC, Big Ten controlling this round of conference realignment? 3 hrs ago