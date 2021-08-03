8/3/21: The future of BYU and the Group of Five in CFB Daily Journal Aug 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Katz and Parrish Alford share their thoughts on the future of BYU and Group of Five programs in the college football landscape.They also discuss how Ole Miss might handle Matt Corral being out for an extended stretch of time and other interesting positions for the Rebels.Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. 8/3/21: The future of BYU and the Group of Five in CFB Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Katz Parrish Alford Ole Miss Internet Matt Corral Future Byu And Group Stitcher Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts DEAR ABBY: Wife not interested in raising husband's love child 2 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement Authorities searching for missing Mooreville girl 2 hrs ago Jye 8/3/21: The future of BYU and the Group of Five in CFB 3 hrs ago Business Higher electricity sales push TVA revenue higher 4 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement Former Bruce police chief killed in single-car wreck 5 hrs ago