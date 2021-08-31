Justify Your Existence logo

Michael Katz and Parrish Alford answer the question on today's show.

Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.

8/31/21: How does the Ole Miss defense matchup against Louisville QB Malik Cunningham?

8/31/21: How does the Ole Miss defense matchup against Louisville QB Malik Cunningham?

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple PodcastsSpotifySoundcloudGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus