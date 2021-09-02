9/2/21: Christian Byrd on Walter Nolen, two new Ole Miss transfers + game previews Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Byrd joins Parrish Alford to discuss new developments in the recruitment of Walter Nolen and two new transfers on the Ole Miss roster.They also dive deep into La Tech/Mississippi State and Louisville/Ole Miss. 9/2/21: Christian Byrd on Walter Nolen, two new Ole Miss transfers + game previews Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcast. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christian Byrd Ole Miss Walter Nolen Hydrography Mechanics Electrotechnics Work Deep Parrish Alford Existence Stitcher Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Columnists LEN ROBBINS: Text messaging = the newfangled telegraph 1 hr ago Jye 9/2/21: Christian Byrd on Walter Nolen, two new Ole Miss transfers + game previews 1 hr ago College Prediction Post: Bulldogs, Rebels both start 1-0 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement Three Oxford stores caught selling beer to minors 4 hrs ago News Judge out, attorney challenged in Oxford civil suit 8 hrs ago