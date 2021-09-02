Justify Your Existence logo

Christian Byrd joins Parrish Alford to discuss new developments in the recruitment of Walter Nolen and two new transfers on the Ole Miss roster.

They also dive deep into La Tech/Mississippi State and Louisville/Ole Miss.

9/2/21: Christian Byrd on Walter Nolen, two new Ole Miss transfers + game previews

9/2/21: Christian Byrd on Walter Nolen, two new Ole Miss transfers + game previews

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple PodcastsSpotifySoundcloudGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen to podcast.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus