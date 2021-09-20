Justify Your Existence logo

Matt Corral scored 7 times in a win over Tulane Saturday night, moving Ole Miss to 3-0 and himself to the forefront of the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Parrish Alford and Michael Katz discuss Corral, Rebel receivers, the defense and more.

9/20/21: Matt Corral hype train building speed

