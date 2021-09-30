Justify Your Existence logo

Parrish Alford is joined by Christian Byrd, who drops some analysis on Ole Miss' two 2022 3-star commitments from the state of Alabama on Wednesday.

Christian also shares his thoughts on why this is a big weekend of games in the SEC West.

9/30/21: Christian Byrd on Ole Miss two-commit day & a big weekend ahead

