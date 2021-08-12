Around the SEC: Christian Byrd on the impact transfers could make for Jackson State Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Byrd joins Parrish Alford on today's show and the focus centers around the impact transfers could have for Jackson State this fall.There's also some Mississippi State and Ole Miss camp discussion.Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. Around the SEC: Christian Byrd on the impact transfers could make for Jackson State Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Transfer Jackson Law Internet Mississippi Discussion Stitcher Impact Existence Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Crime & Law Enforcement CRIME REPORTS: Friday Aug. 13, 2021 53 min ago Education Pine Grove School's 7-12 grades to switch to virtual learning through August 30 56 min ago Jye Around the SEC: Christian Byrd on the impact transfers could make for Jackson State 1 hr ago Columnists DANNY TYREE: Did someone say tax holiday? 1 hr ago Local News Oxford mandates masks for city employees, those entering city buildings 2 hrs ago