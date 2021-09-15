Justify Your Existence logo

Parrish Alford is joined by Michael Katz and  Stefan Krajisnik to discuss two SEC results from week 2, and discuss three week 3 matchups: Mississippi State-Memphis, Ole Miss-Tulane and Auburn-Penn State.

They focus on Mississippi State playing its first game without cowbells on Saturday and Ole Miss needing to solve their penalty issue.

Around the SEC: Will Mississippi State, Ole Miss pass week 3 test?

