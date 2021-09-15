Around the SEC: Will Mississippi State, Ole Miss pass week 3 tests? Daily Journal Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parrish Alford is joined by Michael Katz and Stefan Krajisnik to discuss two SEC results from week 2, and discuss three week 3 matchups: Mississippi State-Memphis, Ole Miss-Tulane and Auburn-Penn State.They focus on Mississippi State playing its first game without cowbells on Saturday and Ole Miss needing to solve their penalty issue. Around the SEC: Will Mississippi State, Ole Miss pass week 3 test? Your browser does not support the audio element. Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow the latest news in our exclusive Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook groups. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi Ole Miss Sport State Facebook Week Tulane Auburn-penn Stefan Krajisnik Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts Jye Around the SEC: Will Mississippi State, Ole Miss pass week 3 tests? 1 hr ago Editorials OUR OPINION: Time for a medical marijuana special session 6 hrs ago Columnists SID SALTER: Reckoning eludes final surviving member of the Carl Parker family in Quitman County 6 hrs ago Education Tupelo School board sets policy for lifting district mask mandate 6 hrs ago Ole Miss Ole Miss well aware of penalty problems 6 hrs ago