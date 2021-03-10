Around the SEC, Ep. 11
The poor man's Charlie Creme, Adam Minichino, joins Parrish and Dalton today to share his thoughts on why Mississippi State is getting more NCAA Tournament buzz than Ole Miss currently.
Parrish and Dalton follow that with SEC Tournament talk, including agreeing on who wins it all.
