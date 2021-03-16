David Sanders

David Sanders was a members of the trio of Provine High School signees that played in the Ole Miss in the early 2000s nicknamed the “Provine Posse.” He starred alongside Aaron Harper and the late Justin Reed on the 2000-01 team that reached the Sweet 16.

Around the SEC, Ep. 12

Callaway head coach David Sanders joins Parrish and Dalton to discuss his former player, McDonald's All-American Ole Miss signee Daeshun Ruffin, as well as the quality of high school basketball talent in Jackson now compared to 15-20 years ago.

