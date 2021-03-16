Around the SEC, Ep. 12
Callaway head coach David Sanders joins Parrish and Dalton to discuss his former player, McDonald's All-American Ole Miss signee Daeshun Ruffin, as well as the quality of high school basketball talent in Jackson now compared to 15-20 years ago.
