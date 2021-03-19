Around the SEC, Ep. 14
Parrish and Dalton bring you a packed Friday episode as they discuss Mississippi State beginning spring practice Thursday, and what the addition of Jay Hobson means for the program.
They also preview the weekend ahead for Ole Miss and Mississippi State with baseball series and NIT games on deck.
Check it out on:
Please like rate and review us if you listen on Apple Podcasts.
We appreciate our sponsor:
The Oxford Park Commission can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and at oxfordparkcommission.com.
For more Ole Miss sports coverage from Parrish, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.
For more Mississippi State sports coverage from Dalton, join his exclusive Facebook group and follow him on Twitter.