Mike Leach has made a habit of conducting some practices after his team’s spring games, as he did in 2019 at Washington State. He had planned the same thing for his first spring in Starkville before all college athletics were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around the SEC, Ep. 14

Parrish and Dalton bring you a packed Friday episode as they discuss Mississippi State beginning spring practice Thursday, and what the addition of Jay Hobson means for the program.

They also preview the weekend ahead for Ole Miss and Mississippi State with baseball series and NIT games on deck.

