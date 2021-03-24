Around the SEC, Ep. 16
Ole Miss Athletics Sports Dietician Alexa Appelman is the guest on today's show. She discusses her work with Rebel football and a recent "cook-off" among the team's defensive linemen.
Parrish and Dalton also talk about the men's and women's NIT. Later in the show there's Mississippi State and Ole Miss quarterback discussion.
- The Bulldogs' quarterback competition is crowded this spring, even with a returning starter in sophomore Will Rogers.
- Lane Kiffin has not yet committed to moving John Rhys Plumlee to the slot full time.
