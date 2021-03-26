NCAA apologizes to women's teams for weight room inequities

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.

 Keith Srakocic

Around the SEC, Ep. 17

On this Friday show, Parrish and Dalton discuss opting out. Has it been abused? Will the NCAA act? 

They end the show with some NIT discussion as Mississippi State's men and the Ole Miss women are still alive. 

