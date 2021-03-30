Around the SEC, Ep. 18
Parrish and Dalton are joined by Tom Murphy, who covers Arkansas for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They discuss a wide array of SEC baseball topics, including:
- Some Arkansas-Mississippi State recap
- Surprise sweeps by Tennessee and South Carolina
- Are Vanderbilt's big guns throwing too many innings early in the season?
